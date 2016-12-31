It is time to take a stand for women’s sexual liberation and Amber Rose is making it her duty to do just that with her second annual “SlutWalk”. Embed from Getty Images Sure, eyes may roll when they hear her name (due to the various headlines about her past relationships) or even the title of […]
Colin Kaepernick named most courageous and inspirational player by teammates
On Friday, San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick was honored with the Len Eshmont Award by his teammates. The award is given to the player who is deemed by his teammates as the most “inspirational and courageous,” according to a team statement, and was named for a leader in the original 49ers squad in 1946. […]