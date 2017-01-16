It is time to take a stand for women’s sexual liberation and Amber Rose is making it her duty to do just that with her second annual “SlutWalk”. Embed from Getty Images Sure, eyes may roll when they hear her name (due to the various headlines about her past relationships) or even the title of […]
Ciara Avoids Exes Future And Bow Wow At Seahawks Play-off Game
Ciara avoided an awkward run-in with her exes Future and Bow Wow on Saturday, as they attended the football play-off game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons. The pregnant Goodies singer, who is married to the Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson, traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to cheer on her husband as his team faced […]