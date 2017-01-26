Quantcast
Jill Scott Partners With Hallmark Cards

Paul Stanley Cancels Shows As He Recovers From Skiing Accident

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has scrapped four upcoming concerts after suffering a concussion following a skiing accident. The rocker fell while skiing on 15 January and he doesn’t feel recovered enough to get back onstage with his R&B side project Soul Station. On Wednesday, Paul took to Twitter and wrote: “MY APOLOGIES. Recovery from concussion […]

Joe Manganiello: ‘I Held On To Sofia Vergara For Dear Life’

Joe Manganiello felt a sense of urgency to propose when he realised wife Sofia Vergara was ‘the one’. The hunky Magic Mike star popped the question to the gorgeous Latina on Christmas Day in 2014, just six months after they began dating, and although the proposal happened swiftly, he had no reservations about asking for […]

Drake Reschedules Start Of His European Tour Again

Rapper Drake has pushed back the start of his European tour again, due to “unforeseen production setbacks”. The hitmaker was scheduled to open The Boy Meets World Tour in Amsterdam, Holland on 26 and 27 January, but both dates have been changed – again. The dates were originally set for 20 and 21 January, but […]

Dick Van Dyke Offers Heartfelt Tribute To TV Wife Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore’s TV husband Dick Van Dyke has joined those paying tribute to the beloved actress following her death on Wednesday. The TV icon landed her big break when she was cast as the Mary Poppins star’s wife Laura on The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1961, and the TV couple became real-life pals. […]

Netflix to Release Oprah & Ava DuVernay Chat

Ava DuVernay’s film, 13th, is one of the most important documentaries to hit screens in the last decade. In piece documented in September, we described The 13th as: A documentary that chronicles the history of racial inequality in the United States and examines how our country has produced the highest rate of incarceration in the […]

Miami teen commits suicide on Facebook Live video

A Miami teenager committed suicide overnight on Sunday, and she posted video of herself to Facebook Live when she did so. Nakia Venant, 14, hung herself in her foster parents’ bathroom, according to the Florida Department of Children & Families. In a two-hour long video, Venant can be seen making a noose out of a […]

Jill Scott releases new poetic card collection with Hallmark

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Hallmark’s Mahogany brand announced that it will be releasing the Jill Scott Collection, a line of new greeting cards with design, sounds and an editorial ‘voice’ from none other than Jill Scott herself. “The Mahogany brand is genuine, progressive and optimistic – values that are important to me and […]

Deleted posts spark Mary J. Blige dating rumors

A couple of Mary J. Blige tweets, that have since been deleted, sparked rumors that she is dating none other than Straight Outta Compton’s Jason Mitchell. The tweets were quickly deleted, and Blige has not commented on them, so more than likely, her account was hacked. But that didn’t stop the rumor mill from getting […]

Nikki Giovanni wishes Trump were on ‘plane that crashed and burned’

Nikki Giovanni isn’t here for giving President Donald Trump a ‘chance.’ She just wants him gone. “The best thing that could happen to America would be if Trump and Pence were on a plane that crashed and burned,” she said in a recent interview with Huffington Post. When asked if she wanted to reword her […]

