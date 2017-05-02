Quantcast
Nicki Minaj Peeped the “Regret In Your Tears”

Nicki follows up with a another visual but opted out of being Ms. Shady Boots this time around. Recently dropping the clip for “Regret in your Tears,” via TIDAL yesterday morning (May 1), she described the song as her “favorite of all time.” Shot by photographer duo Mert and Marcus (Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott), […]

Jordan Edwards’ brothers witnessed devastating police shooting

Jordan Edwards was 15 when he was shot and killed by police when leaving a party, and his brothers saw the shooting and had to watch him die. “Not only have Jordan’s brothers lost their best friend; they witnessed firsthand his violent, senseless, murder,” a family statement reads, according to the Dallas Morning News. “Their […]

Here’s Why Rihanna’s Rosy Met Gala Makeup Look Is Bound to Trend

Blush also being eyeshadow is going to be a thing. Rihanna starts most trends, old or new, and this blush trend is sure to follow suit. This technique of blush application is called draping, which was popularized in the 70s during the Studio 54 era of dance parties and pleated pant outfits. So yeah, this […]

Ricky Whittle Auditioned For ‘American Gods’ An Insane Amount Of Times

American Gods just debuted on Starz, but it was an insanely long road for Ricky Whittle’s Shadow Moon. In order to bring Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed 2001 novel to life, Starz along with executive producers Michael Green and Bryan Fuller put out a search for their main character under the hashtag, #CastingShadow. Obviously, the tapes […]

Mary J. Blidge is the Shade Queen on Her New Track “Glow up” Feat. Missy Elliot, Quavo and DJ Khaled

In the face of tribulation, Mary J. does what she knows best. I attended the BadBoy Family Reunion Tour last year and “lit” is an understatement. It was nostalgia in its purest form, providing summer time flashbacks of good feels, good vibes and childhood dreams manifested. A standout moment was Mary J. Blidges’ set, in […]

The New Milk Makeup Highlighter That You Can Use For Almost Everything

The product you can use for your lips, eyes, and face. If you were too modest to try Milk Makeup’s Holographic Stick in Supernova, a silver hue, then you’ll want to be the first to buy their new stick. The Milk Makeup Holographic Stick in Mars, a peach shade, will be available tomorrow. The highlighting […]

Sharon Stone: ‘I Miscarried Three Times’

Sharon Stone has opened up about the “devastating” miscarriages she suffered as the result of a genetic blood condition. The Casino actress possesses an Rh-positive blood type, which can create major pregnancy complications. “The Rh factor is a genetic thing, so all of the (my) siblings have the Rh factor,” she tells U.S. news show […]

Katy Perry Stuns At Met Gala In All-red John Galliano

Katy Perry arrived at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute Benefit on Monday in a stunning red gown designed by John Galliano. The singer, who was among the New York event’s co-chairs this year, turned heads as she arrived on the red carpet, sporting a scarlet tulle dress from Galliano’s Maison Margiela ‘Artisanal’ […]

Celine Dion To Return To The Billboard Music Award A Year After Emotional Tribute

Celine Dion will return to the Billboard Music Awards stage a year after she fought back tears after her son presented her with the Icon Award. Celine teared up as she paid tribute to her late husband, Rene Angelil, at the 2016 prizegiving, and now, a year on, she’ll be back after signing up to […]

