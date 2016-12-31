Quantcast

Colin Kaepernick named most courageous and inspirational player by teammates

On Friday, San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick was honored with the Len Eshmont Award by his teammates. The award is given to the player who is deemed by his teammates as the most “inspirational and courageous,” according to a team statement, and was named for a leader in the original 49ers squad in 1946. […]

Two people killed after gunfire erupts at Meek Mill show

On Friday night, two people were killed and another two were wounded in Connecticut when gunfire erupted during a Meek Mill performance. The shots rang out shortly after Mill had exited the stage, Lt. Cheryl Bradley told reporters at a press conference. “It was chaotic, as you can imagine,” Bradley said. — Drake calls out […]

Restaurant will not add Trump to its famous mural of presidents

Mama Ayesha’s in Washington D.C. is known not only for the Middle Eastern food it has been serving since 1960 but also for the mural depicting every president since Eisenhower. It took Karla “Karlisima” Rodas two years to paint the mural, which depicts the restaurant’s founder, “Mama” Ayesha Abraham, with all of the presidents. The […]

Father went undercover to catch school aide hitting on daughter

A Brooklyn father went undercover and posed as his daughter in order to catch a school aide who was inappropriately hitting on and trying to date his daughter. High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology staffer Dyke St. Rose sent 1,140 messages over three months over the spring, and when the girl’s father discovered the […]

NETFLIX WILL HELP PARENTS GET KIDS IN BED ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

Good news! Netflix’s annual tradition of putting the parents in charge of the clock on New Year’s Eve is continuing once again this year with a line up of new and exciting countdown videos for the kids. The popular streaming service is offering ten different New Year’s Eve countdown videos this year that will help […]

Posh Spice & Miss Moneypenny Lead Queen’s New Year’s Honors List

Victoria Beckham, Naomie Harris, Oscar winner Mark Rylance, and The Kinks frontman Ray Davies are among the celebrities who will be collecting high honors from Queen Elizabeth II in 2017. The former Spice Girls star-turned-designer has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the royal’s annual New Year’s Honors […]

Sia Takes Aim At Azealia Banks After Chicken Sacrifice Story Blows Up

Sia appears to have blasted Azealia Banks after she posted and deleted footage of herself cleaning out a closet of blood and chicken feathers and boasting about witchcraft. The 212 rapper stunned fans on Friday (30Dec16) when she posted the video on Snapchat. Armed with a sandblaster, facemask and cleaning supplies, she said, “The amount […]

Miles Teller Still ‘banged Up’ After Pre-Christmas Car Crash

Whiplash star Miles Teller is still shaken up after a pre-Christmas car crash that flipped his Ford Bronco and put two Uber passengers in hospital. The 29-year-old actor and his girlfriend Keleigh Sperry were driving in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles on 22 December when an Uber car service driver cut into their lane. The […]

Boy George & Vince Neil Clash On Reality TV Show

Boy George and rocker Vince Neil clashed in the studio while filming reality show The New Celebrity Apprentice over the former Motley Crue star’s drinking. The Culture Club singer, who is a recovering drug addict, took exception to Neil’s boozing as they attempted to record a new song as part of a challenge for the […]

