[WATCH LIVE] Women’s March on Washington

In Washington D.C. and cities across the United States and around the world, demonstrations are taking place in response to the inauguration of President Trump. The Women’s March on Washington is expected to bring hundreds of thousands to the nation’s capital to shout a message of social justice and women’s rights. Watch a livestream of […]

White supremacist Richard Spencer sucker-punched during TV interview

While white supremacist Richard Spencer was giving a TV interview in Washington, he was sucker-punched by a protester. On Friday, Spencer was speaking about the anti-Trump protests and denouncing the violence he said was present in the protests when a masked protester decided to show him firsthand what he was claiming the protesters were all […]

Michelle Obama’s ‘side-eye’ steals the show during inauguration

Yesterday, Barack and Michelle Obama left the White House as Donald and Melania Trump moved in, but if Michelle’s expressions are anything to go by, the transition was only “smooth” if you don’t count side-eyes. During a special Friday episode of The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah pointed out the epic facial expressions the former […]

Former NFL player Ricky Williams frisked by police while taking a walk in Texas

On Friday, footage was released of former NFL star Ricky Williams being frisked by police while he was taking a walk in Texas. Williams was in Texas to attend the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award ceremony when police stopped him and asked him to stand in front of a police car while they searched him […]

Flight attendant gives shout-out to plane full of “Nasty women” headed to #WomensMarchOnWashington

One day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, hundreds of thousands of protesters are coming to Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington. “Sister Marches are solidarity events inspired by the Women’s March on Washington, and organized by volunteers around the world. If you can’t make it to Washington, D.C. on January 21, […]

Black Women Conflicted Over Women’s March

Following the dispiriting entry into the Trump Era, more than 200,000 people are preparing for the Women’s March on Washington this weekend. Women from all over the nation are joining forces to send a bold message to the new administration of the crucial importance of protecting women’s rights. Tamika D. Mallory, Carmen Perez and Linda […]

Lily Allen Sings For Anti-Trump Protesters In London

Singer Lily Allen joined hundreds of activists in London’s Grosvenor Square on Friday night to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. President. Allen performed a protest song outside the U.S. Embassy to calm the crowds who had been chanting anti-Trump slogans. The Smile singer posted a picture of her performance on Instagram, and added the […]

Chrissy Teigen ‘dumps’ Husband John Legend For Washington, D.C. Women’s March

Chrissy Teigen is putting Washington D.C.’s Women’s March ahead of husband John Legend’s Sundance Film Festival appearance. The model and TV presenter, 31, was planning to join John on Saturday night in Utah for an event linked to his Underground TV drama, which he executive produces, but she has decided to protest Donald Trump’s election […]

Annette Bening: ‘I Didn’t Tell Warren Beatty His Crush Ellen DeGeneres Was Gay’

Actress Annette Bening had no problem with husband Warren Beatty’s crush on Ellen Degeneres, because she knew the actress and comedienne was gay. Beatty admitted he fell for Ellen while she was a guest on his late pal Garry Shandling’s offbeat TV sitcom, The Larry Sanders Show, and even asked after the actress who played […]

Chrissy Teigen Bombarded by Racist Paparazzi

Chrissy Teigen is known for being being outspoken, so it was no surprise when she put a crazy paparazzi in his place. While traveling with her husband John Legend, in JFK airport, the two were approached by a paparazzi directing his questions towards Legend. Teigen went to Twitter to share the incident: Also, john is […]

