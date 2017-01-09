Quantcast

Ozzy Osbourne Treated For Overdose And Alcohol Poisoning During Wife’s Cancer Battle

Ozzy Osbourne overdosed after learning his wife Sharon had suffered a seizure during her cancer treatment. The couple’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, makes the revelation in her candid new book, There Is No F**king Secret, explaining her dad struggled to cope with his wife’s health emergency. “Dad was there in his boxers, and I watched him […]

Unreleased David Bowie Recordings Shared On Singer’s 70th Birthday

David Bowie’s final recordings have been released as a birthday treat for fans. The No Plan EP was released on Sunday, on what would have been the late music icon’s 70th birthday. Bowie died two days after turning 69 last year. The EP features three new tracks – No Plan, Killing a Little Time, and […]

Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds’ Family Big Fans Of New Documentary

A new documentary about the bond between late mother and daughter Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher has won praise from the actresses’ family members. Todd, Tricia, and Joely Fisher were thrilled by the Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds film, which debuted in America on Saturday, a day after the siblings said goodbye […]

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Wins First 2017 Golden Globe

Aaron Taylor-Johnson opened Sunday night’s Golden Globes with a win for his disturbing role as a killer in Nocturnal Animals. The Brit picked up the event’s first award for Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, calling it a “tremendous honor”. He also thanked co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon for “raising the bar high”, and his […]

La La Land Is Golden At The Globes

La La Land was the toast of Hollywood on Sunday night (08Jan17) after scoring seven top honors at the Golden Globe Awards. The film picked up all seven trophies it was nominated for, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Director for Damien Chazelle and acting honors for stars RyanGosling and Emma Stone. The […]

President Obama’s star-studded farewell party went on until 4am

The star-studded farewell party for President Barack Obama went until 4 a.m., and it looks like it was a blast! While guests were not allowed to record, the celebrities and A-listers who attended the bash were sure to post online about the party and also to post selfies from the soiree. The whole thing lasted […]

NYPD commander: Some rapes are worse than others

Capt. Peter Rose of the NYPD is “not too worried” about a 62% surge in sexual assaults in the Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood because some rapes are worse than others. “Some of them were Tinder, some of them were hookup sites, some of them were actually coworkers,” Rose told DNAinfo. “It’s not a trend that we’re […]

Colin Kaepernick donates shoe collection to Bay Area homeless shelters

Colin Kaepernick is known for three things. His abilities as an NFL quarterback, his activism and his massive shoe collection. Now he is taking steps to give back in a new way, by donating most of his shoe collection to Bay Area homeless shelters. Kaepernick had so many shoes that he was forced to convert […]

Video of mom encouraging daughter to fight sparks outrage

A video has gone viral showing two teens in a street fight with one of the mothers egging on the violence. The video surfaced on social media and shows an older woman standing near the two girls fighting. As blows are exchanged she can be heard telling her daughter to “beat that a**” and “Get […]

J.R. Smith shares sad news about newborn baby, asks for prayers

J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris have shared some sad news about their newborn daughter Dakota. She arrived five months early and weighs only one pound. The couple posted a video to Uninterrupted, an online video platform that was created by Smith’s Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. — J.R. Smith breaks down talking about his […]

