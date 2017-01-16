Quantcast

Ciara Avoids Exes Future And Bow Wow At Seahawks Play-off Game

Ciara avoided an awkward run-in with her exes Future and Bow Wow on Saturday, as they attended the football play-off game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons. The pregnant Goodies singer, who is married to the Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson, traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to cheer on her husband as his team faced […]

Former pro wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies at 73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, who earlier this month was found not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, has died at his son-in-law’s home in Florida. He was 73. Attorney Robert Kirwan II said Snuka was taken Sunday to the home near Pompano Beach so that […]

Nicole Kidman Fights Back After Donald Trump Comments

Nicole Kidman has fired back at her critics after coming under fire for encouraging Americans to support their controversial President-elect Donald Trump. The 49-year-old actress, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, made the comments during a recent BBC interview, urging bitter Americans to accept the result of the November election. “I’m […]

Fifth Harmony Back To Rehearsals For First-time As Four-piece

Fifth Harmony have shared a snap from their first rehearsal as a four-piece, following the departure of Camila Cabello. The band took to Instagram on Saturday to share a selfie as they prepared for their first performance as a foursome at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on 18 January. “Back on the rehearsal grind. Let’s […]

Blac Chyna Accused Of Owing Estranged Managers $3 Million

Rob Kardashian’s fiancee Blac Chyna has been accused of failing to pay her management team at least $3 million in outstanding fees. The former stripper-turned-model allegedly signed a 10-year deal with Jason Alston and Lincoln Hayes of Infinite Grind Multimedia back in June, 2007, entitling them to 50 per cent of her earnings throughout the […]

Regina King secures production development deal with ABC

Regina King, along with her production company Royal Ties, has just signed a two-year deal with ABC Studios. Under the deal, King will work to generate new ideas and new content for the studios, and King’s sister Reina will work with her as development executive in creating new projects for ABC. While King is working […]

Thumbnail for 503776

Biloxi Miss. renames MLK Day, Internet outraged

The city of Biloxi, Mississippi, announced that its offices would be closed on Monday for something called “Great Americans Day,” and people definitely noticed. Despite the city’s claims that “Great Americans Day” is just what Monday is called in their state (it’s Martin Luther King Day everywhere else), it doesn’t appear on any Mississippi news […]

Connecticut Republican arrested for grabbing woman’s genitals

A Republican politician in Connecticut has been arrested after being accused of groping the genitals of a female employee. Christopher von Keyserling, who has been on the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting Board since 1985, was arrested in Greenwich Town Hall on Wednesday. He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault which is a misdemeanor. Von Keyserling […]

Trump cancels Martin Luther King Day visit to national African American history museum

Amid attacks on civil rights icon John Lewis, Donald Trump has canceled his visit to the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture. The plan had been to visit the museum in Washington, D.C. on Martin Luther King Day but the transition team has cited unspecified “scheduling issues” for the change. Now, Trump plans […]

