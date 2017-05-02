It is time to take a stand for women’s sexual liberation and Amber Rose is making it her duty to do just that with her second annual “SlutWalk”. Embed from Getty Images Sure, eyes may roll when they hear her name (due to the various headlines about her past relationships) or even the title of […]
Nicki Minaj Peeped the “Regret In Your Tears”
Nicki follows up with a another visual but opted out of being Ms. Shady Boots this time around. Recently dropping the clip for “Regret in your Tears,” via TIDAL yesterday morning (May 1), she described the song as her “favorite of all time.” Shot by photographer duo Mert and Marcus (Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott), […]