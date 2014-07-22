Bob Marley’s estate enters the wireless speaker business

The business relationship between hip-hop and technology has become extremely profitable over the past few years.

From Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s landmark Beats and Apple billon dollar deal to Nas investing in tech startup Bevel and even Russell Simmons’ latest venture All Def Digital, the artists’ involvement in technology is highly regarded.

Kanye West, rap moguls make moves in the tech world

The Bob Marley estate and company, House Of Marley, is the latest entry in the tech business with their new wireless “Get Together” bluetooth speakers.

Unlike most wireless speakers, the “Get Together” line features wood grain panels, providing a natural look. The “Get Together” line looks to recreate the ambiance that Marley’s reggae music represented and embody his message of universal love.

The Marley family recruited director Wonford St. James to create a visual that truly captures spirit of ‘Get Together’ and Kingston culture.

“To communicate the campaign message of one idea reaching many,we did the only thing that felt right for a speaker designed to bring people together – we threw a party, original dancehall style, hosted by legendary selector Albert ‘iLawi’ Johnson at his yard in Kingston.” said St. James. “The Get Together dance was a celebration of old school dancehall played out by Jamaican soundmen, DJ’s and selectors. The party was a vinyl only event with iLawi digging through his extensive archive of 45’s to drop a roots and culture history lesson on the gathered crowd while MC’s Fyah George and Natty Pablo toasted and bubbled on the mic.”

Grio fam checkout the video and let us know what you think in the comments below.

You can check out Kyle’s musical coverage on theGrio music page and follow Kyle on Twitter @HarveyWins.

Source: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

