South Side Chicago Teen Works to Cure Colon Cancer

You don’t have to be a nationally renowned researcher to do great things. At least, that’s what Keven Stonewall is proving

Keven Stonewall is a 19-year-old who is passionate about creating a vaccine that will cure colon cancer, a disease that has taken many of his friends and family. “A lot of people are impacted by cancer,” Stonewall said in a VNM video. “So I felt it was my role to step up and do something about it.”

Hailing from the south side of Chicago, Stonewall started working on the vaccine his senior year of high school, the Daily News reports.

Now, as a rising sophomore at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Stonewall has high hopes of one day giving the world a cure for the third most common cancer found in men and women in this country.

