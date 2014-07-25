Taylor Swift Gives Love Advice To Fan On Instagram

Taylor Swift just made one fan extremely happy.

The singer recently responded to a very lucky follower on Instagram, who reached out to Swift for relationship advice.

[email protected] can you give me some advice maybe. I love you,” a fan named Hannah wrote to her idol, referring to a boy who she says “will never like me back.”

The country pop princess responded, “Hannah. Eyes, eyes, eyes. Woah. You have the prettiest, widest, most child like eyes. (Composes herself),” Swift commented. “Okay. About this guy. I think we grow up thinking the only love that counts as true love is the kind that lasts forever or is fully realized. When you have a broken heart, the first thing a stranger will ask is ‘how long were you two together?’ As if your pain can be determined by how long you were with someone. Or if you were with them at all. I don’t think that’s how it works. I think unrequited love is just as valid as any other kind. It’s just as crushing and just as thrilling.”

Swift adds, “No matter what happens in this situation, I want you to remember that what you are doing is selfless and beautiful and kind. You are loving someone purely because you love them, not because you think you’ll ever have your affections reciprocated. You are admiring something for its beauty, without needing to own it. Feel good about being the kind of person who loves selflessly. I think someday you’ll find someone who loves you in that exact same way.”

Hannah wrote back saying, “You have no idea how much this means to me, thank you. You understand and that means so much. I feel like you’re the big sister I don’t have. Thank you, I really did need to hear that from you.”

Wow, no wonder T. Swift has so many dedicated fans!

