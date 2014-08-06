If you’ve been wondering what K.Michelle‘s been up to, she’s been gearing up for her VH1 musical named after her debut album, Rebellious Soul. And the first look at her musical, directed by Idris Elba, has just been released Check it inside…

It’s official. Reality star and singer K.Michelle just got a release date for her new hip-hopera style proect with VH1. She’s bringing her latest album Rebellious Soul to the screen with the premiere of “K.Michelle: Rebellious Soul – The Musical.”

Premiering Tuesday, August 19 at 10PM, the dark, cautionary tale is directed by Golden Globe Award-winning actor Idris Elba. Yep, the ridiculously sexy upcoming No Good Deed star, Idris.

Now, for what the musical is all about: Taking center stage in this ‘hip hopera,’ K.Michelle’s powerful ballads capture the lust, love, heartache and redemption of a fierce woman struggling to break the cycle of bad romance. What will be her fate when she catches her man in a lie and her past comes back to haunt her?

The musical features 9 songs from the album, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Top R&B/ Hip Hop Albums,” and they are

Can’t Raise A Man

V.S.O.P.

Damn

Hate on Her

I Don’t Like Me

Ride Out

My Life

When I Get A Man

Check out the very first trailer for the upcoming musical below:

Next up for K…plenty of moves to become the new queen of VH1. The world premiere of her new “Damn” music video will air on the VH1 Top 20 Countdown (and VH1 Soul) Saturday, August 16th at 9:00 AM ET/ PT. And after her stint on “Love & Hip Hop New York”, her own spinoff show called “K.Michelle: My Life” will air on VH1 this November.

Photo: K’s IG

Source: The YBF

