Bobbi Kristina is reportedly doing ‘significantly better’ according to TMZ. However, the daughter of R&B singer Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston is not out of the woods yet.

The entertainment news site is reporting that a source close to the family says that doctors have determined that the swelling in her brain has gone down and she has been able to “move her eyes.” It’s also said that the family was told that the oxygen levels in her brain is four-times better than Sunday. All great signs.

“Bobbi Kristina is fighting for her life and is surrounded by immediate family,” the Houston family said in a statement to ABC News. “As her father already stated, we are asking you to honor our request for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your prayers, well wishes, and we greatly appreciate your continued support.”

Doctors are said to have provided caution to the family. Because Bobbi was reportedly deprived of oxygen for potentially up to 5 minutes they still fear brain damage.

Saturday morning, rescue workers were sent to Bobbi Kristina’s home in Roswell, Georgia, at 10:25am after her husband, Nick Gordon, and a friend found her in the bathtub face down. The two tried to administer CPR. Police arrived on the scene and also tried to resuscitate Brown until the Roswell Fire and Rescue personnel arrived.

Bobbi Kristina most recently made headlines when she and her family criticized Angela Bassett for her depiction of Whitney Houston in a Lifetime biopic. The made-for-TV movie aired two weeks ago.

Nearly three years ago to the day, 48-year-old Whitney Houston was found face down and unresponsive in a hotel bathtub. Her death on Feb. 11, 2012, was attributed to drowning, but authorities also said that heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors. Dozens of prescription drug bottles were found in Houston’s hotel suite.

Source:: The Grio

