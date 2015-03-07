A CELEBRITY BABY BLOG: ‘QUESTIONS’
Is Evelyn Lozada pregnant? Will Sasha and Malia run for office in coming years? Are Fifty Cent and Marquise working towards a better father-son relationship? Get the answers to all of your questions in this week’s version of ‘A Celebrity Baby Blog.’
Is Evelyn Lozada expecting? [The Shade Room]
Paula Patton says her son brings her so much joy [ABC News]
Halle Berry makes a grocery run with little Maceo [X17 Online]
The Chris Brown baby gate continues [TheJasmineBrand.com]
President Obama doesn’t believe daughters will run for political office [Huff Post]
Katherine Heigl wants more kids [Babyrazzi]
Fifty Cent gives the scoop on his current relationship with Marquise [Global Grind]
Zoe Kravitz addresses comments made about Zendaya’s hair [People Style Watch]
