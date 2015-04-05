R&B Divas LA: Leela James Talks Season 3 And Breast Cancer Awareness [@LeelaJames]
While on the red carpet for a charity event at the House of Blues in Hollywood, CA, R&B Divas LA star Leela James talks with us about what to expect during this season of her hit show and the reason why breast cancer awareness is an issue that hits close to home.
