For many young professionals, going from work to glam isn’t easy.

But don’t worry though – Avonda Turner has got you covered.

Turner tells theGrio.com she really felt the need to upgrade her wardrobe when she started her professional career. Her first thought was to purchase statement jewelry to add a pop to her look, but she couldn’t afford the pieces she liked.

That’s when the concept for ERIN/ANDERSON was developed.

ERIN/ANDERSON is a fashion retailer that provides young women professionals with quality, stylish products at an affordable price. Known as providing “desk to dinner” versatility, ERIN/ANDERSON is a product line for the young cosmopolitan professional.

Get to know more about ERIN/ANDERSON through its founder Avonda Turner below:

What year were you founded?

ERIN/ANDERSON was founded in 2014.

What inspired you to launch your business?

I wanted to make desk to dinner jewelry affordable and accessible. During my time as a graphic designer in corporate America, I wanted to update my attire with jewelry and accessories but found that current jewelry offerings were either very expensive or cheap in quality. This was a problem so I set out to solve it. I solved it by creating ERIN/ANDERSON. Working with suppliers both foreign and domestic, I created ERIN/ANDERSON to deliver versatile collections of crystal lined brushed metal jewelry and accessories in the season’s latest trends at just the click of a button and at guilt-free prices ($15-$60).

What makes your brand/product unique?

We deliver the latest trends at guilt-free prices. I think that’s what makes us unique.

Why should everyone #buyblack this holiday season?

For decades the black community has housed some the world’s brightest thinkers, builders, inventors, designers and so much more. Our community has the largest buying power but unfortunately does not circulate that same power throughout our communities … until now. This holiday season, I encourage everyone to get out and buy black not only to support our brothers and sisters but to also take part in the greatness that is the creativity in products and innovative services that WE offer.

How do you pay it forward within your community?

I absolutely love the faces of little girls when they look at their vision boards and see the pathway to their dreams. Working with groups such as Unity Bridge Initiative Girls Summit, I speak with school aged girls about using their magic (in school and activities) to fuel the journey to their dreams.

What is your business mantra?

‘Make a statement – Desk to dinner.’

Kimberly Wilson is a writer and social media director at theGrio. Follow her on Twitter.

Source:: The Grio

