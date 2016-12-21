JOSELINE HERNANDEZ CONTINUES FILMING HER BABY SPECIAL

She’s got the glow! Joseline Hernandez is showing off her bump while filming for her upcoming baby special. The expectant star recently shared clips from a segment of her upcoming show with Instagram fans.

“Thank you God and my universe for my beauty my soul my heart my passion my strength my health my Daughter she will only take these feelings to a whole further place! Gm! Every day is Amazing,” Joseline wrote.

The reality star announced her impending baby special several weeks ago ahead of filming for the series. “On my way to film the delivery special for Miss Bonnie,” Joseline told Instagram fans last month. She also called “Little Bonnie” a “Puerto Rican Princess!”

Bonnie will make Hernandez a mother for the first time. Recent DNA results revealed Stevie J as the father of Joseline’s unborn child.

“Stevie’s DNA test result showed he indeed did the deed — according to new docs he filed,” TMZ reported earlier this week. “Now that he KNOWS, he’s asking for visitation rights … but also for primary physical custody. Doesn’t make sense, but maybe he’s covering all his bases.”

Regardless of what Stevie J may or may not be doing, the celebrity dad is expecting his and Joseline’s daughter to arrive next month. Bonnie Bella will make Stevie a father for the sixth time.

