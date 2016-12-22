23-year-old Valerie Fairman of MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant’ found dead

Valerie Fairman, who starred in the second season of MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” has died at 23-years-old.

According to the Associated Press, authorities in Chester County say Fairman died Wednesday just before 5pm and her cause of death is still being investigated.

TMZ has reported her mother, Janice Fairman, says Valerie’s death is likely related to an overdose and that her daughter checked into five rehabilitation clinics over the past five years but struggled with addiction.

Coatesville Police are expected to release more information related to her death later today.

(Via Twitter Valerie [email protected] )

Fairman appeared on “16 & Pregnant” back in 2009 and gave birth to her daughter Nevaeh, who is now 7 years old.

MTV officials announced they were saddened by the news and posted a statement on their website and other “16 & Pregnant” cast members have reacted as well.

We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time. https://t.co/RP6WP0Fckw

— MTV Communications (@MTVPress) December 22, 2016

How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family. https://t.co/O9XGLvpC1u

— Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 22, 2016

According to TMZ, Nevaeh is now staying with Fairman’s mother.

Source:: The Grio

