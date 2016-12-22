Christmas is just days away and New Orleans’ own reigning Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, just dropped a video for her new holiday anthem.

Tired of the standard holiday songs that speak of snowy days and relaxing by the fire? Well, Big Freedia’s “Make It Jingle,” might just be the antidote.

Featured on the Office Christmas Party soundtrack and backed by Freedia’s signature upbeat sound, the song will keep listeners dancing well into the New Year.

While Freedia’s been putting in work in New Orleans for years, she was introduced to mainstream pop audiences when she Got in “Formation” and appeared on Beyonce’s smash album Lemonade.

The post Big Freedia Wants You to ‘Make It Jingle’ appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

