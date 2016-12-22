INTRODUCING BIANKA BRYANT

World, meet Bianka Bryant! The youngest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant made her grand entrance online in the form of an adorable picture on Wednesday.

Little Bianka appeared to be resting soundly at the time that the Kodak moment was captured. She was wrapped from head to toe like a divine gift that came just in time for Christmas.

The Bryants welcomed their bundle of joy a few weeks ago. News of little Bianka’s birth spread like wildfire after TMZ made the announcement first. “Kobe Bryant has another three-peat under his belt … ’cause his wife, Vanessa, has given birth to the couple’s third child,” the media source reported. “The Bryants announced some time ago they were expecting another little girl … and we’ve confirmed the bouncing baby mamba was born this week in the OC.”

It was later revealed through an authentic birth certificate that the Bryants decided to name their daughter Bianka. The records also showed the newborn’s birth date and time as December 5, 2016, at 4:09 p.m. Bianka made entry at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant announced their expectancy this past summer. “Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl,” Kobe exclaimed online. Bianka is the Bryants’ third child. The couple also has two daughters named Gianna and Natalia.

