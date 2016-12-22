JADEN NEWMAN CONTINUES TO DOMINATE THE COURT

It is no wonder that Jaden Newman is the newest ambassador for Phenom Nutrition—because that is exactly what she is—phenomenal!

Only 11-years-old, this sixth-grader from Orlando, Fl, who plays basketball on a HS varsity team for Downey Christian, is world-renowned for her moves on the court. Praised by everyone from Steph Curry to sports writers alike, Newman is definitely a force to reckon with!

“Newman brought a confident disposition to the court, a fearlessness that Division I coaches love to see in their prospects. Not to mention that electric shot. Keep an eye on this one,” commented ESPNw Dan Olson, the man behind the HoopGurlz rankings and owner of the Collegiate Girls Hoops Report as he watched Newman in a recent game against West Oaks Academy in Orlando. Newman is the youngest player to reach the 1,000-point plateau in HS.

“One-to-watch”, should definitely be at the forefront of everyone’s mind when it comes to this young athlete. She has millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube, watching her every move, she has appeared in a Foot Locker commercial where she takes on Stephen Curry in a three-point shooting contest, and at 9-years-old, she was already been recruited to play basketball for University of Miami! Like we said, “phenomenal”!

Check out the video below to see some of the moves that started it all for Newman. To follow her journey, check out her Instagram page. This is one rising star that we don’t want to miss!

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

