Christmas is just a few days away and of course, Chance The Rapper wouldn’t pass up the season without dropping off some good music.

Along with fellow Chicago artist, Jeremih, the two teamed up for “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama” a nine-track project that showcases the artists offering harmonizing rhymes and feel good time.

Check it out below.

The post Merry Christmas From Chance The Rapper and Jeremih! appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

