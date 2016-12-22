NIA GUZMAN’S DAUGHTERS ARE READY FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Nia Guzman is counting her blessings this holiday season. The celebrity mom shared a candid of her daughters, Zillah and Royalty, with Instagram fans on Wednesday.

“My Christmas babies,” the star mom exclaimed. “I’m so thankful to be their mother. Of any gift I’ve received… it is my Zillah and Royalty. God could of given me anything in the world… and he chose to give me them!”

Nia got candid about mothering a celebrity kid during an interview with Latina earlier this year. “I want to keep her as normal as possible on my end,” Guzman said of her youngest daughter Royalty. “I’m not a millionaire like daddy, so of course it is going to be regular on my side,” she added.



“It’s just going to take a lot of talking and just getting her to know right from right and wrong from wrong, and not be some spoiled little rich kid out here just thinking that the world is hers and she can do whatever she wants. I don’t want her to self-destruct. I want her to be raised normal.”

It’s kind of difficult to have a normal upbringing when your father is a major recording artist. “It’s not a particular favorite song,” Nia said of Royalty hearing her father’s music. “It’s just his voice. She’ll stop whatever she’s doing, like, ‘Oh! It’s Daddy!’ And she’ll start dancing or moving her little head. It’s not necessarily a favorite song, she just knows who it is. She is definitely his child [laughs]. She’s definitely a firecracker.”

Royalty is Chris Brown’s only daughter and Nia’s second child. Zillah is Guzman’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

