TOYA WRIGHT AND DAUGHTER SPREAD JOY

Hardships do not define Toya Wright and Reginae Carter. The celebrity mom shared a beautiful candid of her and her daughter spreading the message of joy through pain a few days ago.

In the photo, Reginae is wiping tears from her mother’s eyes while helping Toya hold up the letters that spell out the word, joy. “2016 has been a difficult journey…yet, still we are ‘Joyful and Triumphant.’ #Happyholidays #shebringsmejoy,” Toya captioned.

The celebrity mom recently discussed the mother-daughter bond that she and Reginae enjoy. “Reginae and I are very close. I’m not only her mother, but her friend,” Toya shared. “The advice I would give to any parent is, always be open with your children. My daughter talks to me about everything and she is on the road to being a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman.”

Reginae takes many of her cues from mom. Although this year has challenged Toya to no end, the entrepreneur has refused to give up. “I stay in constant prayer,” Wright shared with Cosmopolitan. “It hasn’t been easy,” she added. “As [a] black female entrepreneur, I have to keep working hard and keep pushing. Plus, work keeps my mind off of anything I may have going on in my personal life. I know that God is always watching over my family and me.”

Reginae Carter is Toya Wright’s daughter with rapper Lil Wayne. She celebrated her eighteenth birthday a few weeks ago.

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

