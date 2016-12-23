Alleged Little Rock Road Rage Killer Arrested

Little Rock, Ark., police have a man in custody who they say shot a 3-year-old boy to death as he sat in the back of his grandmother’s car in a case of road rage.

Gary Holmes, 33, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of Acen King, who was riding along with the grandmother, when he was struck in the back by gunfire.

On Dec. 17, Kim King-Macon was waiting to make a turn at an intersection when a black 2003 Chevrolet Impala pulled up behind her, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Her grandson and also a 1-year-old baby were in the back seat. The Impala blew its horn at her, but King-Macon honked back as she waited for traffic to pass. The driver of the car got out of the vehicle and fired one shot.

But King-Macon said she thought the driver fired into the air and continued to a mall where she expected to meet up with family. When she got there, she discovered the boy slumped over with a bullet wound in him. He was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he later died. The 1-year-old was unharmed.

Acen King (Family Photo via Twitter)

According to an affidavit obtained by the Democrat-Gazette, Holmes was driving the Impala and his girlfriend and another person were in the car. He had a semiautomatic pistol resting on his lap. The girlfriend told police he thought the car behind him was driving too close. He pulled over and let the vehicle pass by.

Meanwhile King-Macon stopped at a stop sign and “sat there for a few minutes,” the affidavit said. Holmes blew his horn for several seconds before he got out of his car and fired once at the car. When he got back in he said: “That’s what you get for following me around.”

King-Macon pulled off, turning left while Holmes turned right. The girlfriend, who was unnamed said they did not realize anyone was shot until Sunday.

Holmes was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning. A judge was expected to set bond for him. He faces one count of capital murder and two counts of terroristic acts, according to the Pulaski County Sheriffs Office.

Image: Gary Holmes. Courtesy, Pulaski County Sheriffs Office

The post Alleged Little Rock Road Rage Killer Arrested appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

