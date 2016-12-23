No lies here! Kendra Wilkinson has tread into what some would call unchartered territory by telling her 7-year-old son, Hank IV, the truth about Santa Claus.

“I did spill the beans to little Hank about Santa,” the celebrity mom tells E! News. “It was a rule: If he asked me twice, I’m not going to lie to him.”

She further defends her decision for sharing the truth about Santa with her son at such a young age by telling media, “This day and age, they’re on the Internet. People are finding things out earlier.”

Getting candid about Christmas transcends this holiday season for Kendra. “I want little Hank to know that he can rely on me for his truths, not his friends,” the star mom shares. “Now I can go home and really teach him that this is what the holidays are about.”

It was just a few days ago that Kendra celebrated with her son as he commemorated his seventh birthday. “Happy birthday to the sunshine of my life,” she shared online.

Happy birthday to the sunshine of my life. The feeling that I got when I first met him, 7 years ago, will never go away. Everyday is a gift to us so well gift him n celebrate him to the fullest on this day. If he wants to build his own pancakes and decorate the tree today then that’s what we’ll do. #lilhankturns7

Hank IV is Kendra Wilkinson’s only son with husband Hank Baskett. The couple also has a daughter named Alijah.

