JENNIFER HUDSON HAS A LITTLE ‘MJ’ ON HER HANDS

Just call him Little MJ! Jennifer Hudson shared video footage of her son, David Otunga Jr., showing off dance moves inspired by the late Michael Jackson on Thursday.

“My munch is giving it,” Jennifer exclaimed. “He loves him some Mj! He always say ‘I need my good socks, it helps me dance better.’ He is in here giving it to me. He said, ‘Mommy u ready?'”

Jennifer was definitely not ready for all that her son had in store. David had the routine down to a science, which made his mom yell in support of his skill during the segment.

My munch is giving it ! He loves him some Mj ! He always say ” I need my good socks, it helps me dance better ” he is in here giving it to me ,he said mommy u ready ….

A video posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:25pm PST

Little David’s dad, David Otunga Sr., also shared footage of his son busting a few moves on the dance floor at a family event. “It was all fun and games on the dance floor @jdkgift dinner until Lil @davidotunga shut it down,” the celebrity dad captioned. He also tagged his son’s mom who probably added the clip to her collection of little David’s greatest moments in the spotlight.

It was all fun & games on the dance floor @jdkgift dinner until Lil @davidotunga shut it down! @iamjhud

A video posted by David Otunga (@davidotunga) on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:12am PST

Hudson told MTV in 2011 that her son is a true music lover. “He’s very musical,” she shared. “He just loves music overall, and he’s into it.”

Little David is also into everything that has to do with the late Michael Jackson. “I feel like I had a little Michael Jackson,” Jennifer revealed several years back. “He’d be in the backseat of the car, [moving] his little shoulder to anything that comes on the radio, and then I turn around like, ‘What are you doing?’ And he laughs like, ‘Ha! What, you didn’t think I had that move?'”

David Jr. is definitely poised for a lifetime of success in show business if that is the career of his choosing. The youngster is Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga Sr.’s only child.

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

