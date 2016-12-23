THE BELLAMYS GO ON VACATION

Bill Bellamy and the family are enjoying a vacation on St. Martin Island. The comedian and his wife, Kristen, uploaded pictures from their trip a few days ago.

“Just This,” Kristen shared along with a picture of her and the family on Thursday. The kids took center stage as mom and dad stood on the side and behind them in the candid. The island’s ocean served as the backdrop in their picture. “Beautiful,” one fan wrote. “Merry Christmas,” said another.

Just This ❤️️

A photo posted by Kristen Bellamy (@kristenbellamy) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:43pm PST

Bill further expressed excitement over spending time with the family. “Kids grow up fast,” he shared along with a picture of him with his son and daughter. “It’s just unbelievable how fast times fly! Want these two to stay young forever it’s so fun! I’m loving every moment, laugh, craziness that comes with it! #lafamila.”

Bill has a few things planned for the next few weeks. One big event that the comedian is looking forward to is the year-end celebration that he will host in Chicago. “#NewYearsEve it’s going down,” he exclaimed. “Dec. 31, 2016, last show of the year,” the star wrote. Bill also shared video footage that got many excited about the upcoming show.

#chicago What’s up #773 #312 #NewYearsEve it’s going down!! #ComedyShowOfTheYear @billbellamy @comediancapone @tgo1225 #melaniecamacho @v103chicago we lit!!!! @chicagotheatre #GetYourTickets Today and Share this video with your flyest peeps!!! www.ticketmaster.com Dec. 31 2016 last show of the year

A video posted by Bill Bellamy (@billbellamy) on Dec 21, 2016 at 9:22am PST

In the meantime, Kristen and Bill are preparing for a sunny Christmas. The kids are certainly ready for the big day.

#TheFaceYouMake when Christmas is 5 days away!!!! Just makes you happy!!! Lmao!

A photo posted by Bill Bellamy (@billbellamy) on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:25am PST

Kristen and Bill Bellamy celebrated their son’s tenth birthday and daughter’s thirteenth birthday earlier this year. The couple commemorated their fifteenth wedding anniversary as well.

Loving my travel companions madly. #littlewanderers

A photo posted by Kristen Bellamy (@kristenbellamy) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:23pm PST

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

