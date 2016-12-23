THE SABATHIAS GET CREATIVE WITH THEIR HOLIDAY CARD

The Sabathias are going all out this holiday season. Amber Sabathia recently shared video footage of the family’s Christmas card that was nothing short of spectacular.

“My BEST work thus far,” she exclaimed. Amber further explained that the family’s holiday card is actually a short film. “Special Thanks to my Co-Executive Producer and creator of the movie concept @samanthaalexis1 , @petite.paperie for the illustration and card concept, @chopnshoot for an amazing movie trailer and edit for @instagram, @legacyaviationgroup for the plane, to the best actors @blk_wido @smoov707 and for going along with my crazy ideas.”

One of Amber’s main ideas centers around the hit film Home Alone. Instead of Kevin being left at home sans the family for the holidays, Carter is the forgotten child who finds himself apart from his siblings and parents days before Christmas. Of course, the family’s illustrated holiday card features two robbers who bring life to the story.

We can always count on Amber to bring something fresh to the table. It was just a few years ago that the celebrity mom launched a children’s line with baseball in mind.

“It’s fun having a line that represents Dad,” Amber said of her brand, CCandy Clothing, that gets its inspiration from the family’s patriarch CC Sabathia who plays for the New York Yankees. “I always joke that I’m a single mom for a chunk of the year, but it all evens out when I want my ‘me’ time or a workout alone when CC is home,” she added.

Check out Amber’s clothing line here. The celebrity mom and her husband parent two sons, Carter and Carsten, and two daughters, Cyia and Jaeden, together.

