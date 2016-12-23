It’ll be a white Christmas for much of the nation as Jack Frost nips at noses stretching from the Rocky Mountains to the upper Midwest on Christmas Eve with possible severe weather in the middle of the U.S. on Christmas Day.

Blizzard conditions are expected in the Western U.S. and winter storm warnings and watches have been posted from the Dakotas to Northern California. Forecasters cautioned travelers to keep alternate routes in mind and prepare for possible delays. Travel is expected to become very difficult if not impossible in the plains states, according to Weather.com.

The Storm Prediction Center cautioned that warm, humid air would bring possible severe weather to the Plains states on Sunday — reaching as far north as Omaha, Nebraska.

A lesser threat of severe weather extended southward into Arkansas and Oklahoma, where the atmosphere would be warm but more stable.

Winter storms will head east by Sunday as light and freezing rain is expected in western and central New York and southern Pennselyvania.

By Monday, lessening snow is expected in the midwest and snow, sleet or freezing rain may be seen in parts of New York, Pennsylvania and New England.

With AP

Image: Associated Press

The post Wintry Holiday Weather Expected to Blanket U.S. appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

