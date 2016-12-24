BCK’S 2016 TOP TEEN FASHION ICONS ARE…

As we know, you don’t have to be over 21 to have a big impact on fashion. 2016 has unquestionably been the year of the teen-takeover in terms of setting the bar for style. From Black-ish star Yara Shahidi to siblings Jaden and Willow Smith, personal style has never looked better.

Here are our top teen fashionistas of 2016. Tell us if you agree with our picks!

1. Yara Shahidi

Topping the list is 16-year-old Black-ish star, Yara Shahidi. Not only is she a phenomenal actress, but she is an inspiring activist and educator as well, using her voice to inspire a generation. Embracing a kaleidoscope of labels, Shahidi has created a diverse look that is all her own. Shahidi’s style is always fresh and fun, we never know what she will surprise us with next, especially as she has joined the ranks of the modeling-elite, signing a contract with Women Management.

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

