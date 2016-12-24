British Royal Zara Tindall Suffers Miscarriage

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall has suffered a tragic miscarriage.

Princess Anne’s daughter and her husband, retired rugby player Mike Tindall, announced they were expecting their second child in late November, but on Saturday, a representative for the couple confirmed the sad news.

A statement issued by the spokesperson reads: “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

The baby, which was due in the spring, would have been the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild, a sibling for the couple’s two-year-old daughter Mia Grace.

Equestrian Zara, 35, wed Mike, 38, in 2011.

Source:: WENN – Blog

