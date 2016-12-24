Rick Parfitt Dead At 68

Status Quo rocker Rick Parfitt has died in a hospital in Spain, aged 68.

The British guitarist’s manager confirmed the news on Saturday, two days after he was admitted to a hospital on Thursday with complications relating to a shoulder injury.

The news comes after the musician’s announcement in October that he would no longer be performing with his band after suffering from a heart attack in the summer, following a performance in Turkey in June.

“We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today,” reads a statement issued by his manager and family.

“He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall.”

“This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice,” it continues. “He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.

“No further comment will be made at this time and Rick’s family, and the band, ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

Parfitt, who was born in Woking in Surrey, England, has endured a series of health problems over the years, including having to undergo a quadruple heart bypass in 1997, and a throat cancer scare.

He enjoyed a career with the popular rock band that lasted almost 50 years after the band shot to fame in 1972 with the album Piledriver. He co-wrote some of their most memorable hits with the group’s keyboard player Andy Bown, including Whatever You Want, Again and Again, and Rain. Along with bandmate Francis Rossi, he was the only remaining original member of the group.

In 2010, Parfitt was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honors list alongside bandmate Rossi.

The 68-year-old is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily, and Rick’s adult children Rick Jr. and Harry.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

