A CELEBRITY BABY BLOG: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND MERRY CHRISTMAS’

Happy Birthday, Chosen! Kia Proctor shared an adorable picture with Instagram fans in commemoration of her and boyfriend Cam Newton’s son celebrating his first birthday. “Happy birthday baby boy,” she captioned underneath the cute pic!

Also in the news is Vanessa Simmons who is bringing snow to Los Angeles this holiday season, and Ciara who shows off her bump while doing a shoot for Calvin Klein. Don’t leave without seeing Moroccan and Mariah Carey do an impromptu dance routine to ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.’

All of the joyful stories are here in this week’s version of ‘A Celebrity Baby Blog.’

Ciara shows off bump during Calvin Klein photo shoot [PEOPLE]

Santa Claus with autism is spreading good tidings to other kids with special needs [Inside Edition]

Vanessa Simmons and daughter bring snow to Los Angeles this Christmas [Page Six]

This woman is setting a new standard of diversity in the toy industry [Huffington Post]

This 3-year-old’s reaction to adoption will melt your heart [ABC News]

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter has the cutest laugh [Just Jared]

A look at the Christmas classics [Baltimore Sun]

And now, check out Mariah Carey and Moroccan’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ dance routine!

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

