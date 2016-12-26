Obama ‘confident’ he would’ve won election if allowed to run again

President Barack Obama believes that if he had been allowed to run again, he would have won on hope and change.

In a conversation with former top advisor David Axlerod on “The Axe Files,” Obama said, “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.”

Obama also said that he feels that Hillary Clinton “performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances,” though he still feels they did not campaign hard enough.

–Obama signs ‘Emmett Till Act’ to reopen unsolved civil rights cases–

He also said that the party failed to show a broader vision and instead focused on policy descriptions all while thinking that the message would sell itself.

“We’re not there on the ground communicating not only the dry policy aspects of this, but that we care about these communities, that we’re bleeding for these communities,” he said.

“It means caring about local races, state boards or school boards and city councils and state legislative races and not thinking that somehow, just a great set of progressive policies that we present to the New York Times editorial board will win the day.”

Source:: The Grio

