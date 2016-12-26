Phaedra Parks to pay Apollo’s $2M restitution fine

Phaedra Parks is going to pay $100,000 to her estranged husband in order to help him pay off his $2 million restitution fine, according to court documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand.

The good news for her is that she can afford it; the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star makes over $75,000 a month.

Apollo Nida filed for divorce from Parks earlier this month in Georgia court, though she had sent him divorce papers months earlier.

Nida, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence behind bars, has asked for joint legal custody of their two children and an equitable split of their assets. The month of their separation is listed as June of 2014. The reason given for the divorce was that the marriage has been irretrievably broken.

Parks originally filed the documents under the last name “Nita” which is not her married legal name of “Nida.” Her husband said that she was taking advantage of the fact that he was in prison at the time and was never notified of the final hearing that took place back in July. He asked that her divorce request be tossed.

The judge instead, came back with a final order on custody, a parenting plan and the division of property because Nida failed to respond despite having been served with the legal papers.

According to the order, Parks will have primary custody of their two children though she did agree to pay the $100,000 to Apollo. Once he has been released from prison they will share legal custody and he will get visitation.

Apollo was sentenced to 8 years in prison and ordered to pay an almost $2 million restitution fine for his crimes.

According to the judge, Parks is to use her best efforts to confer with Nida while he is in prison. While he has been ordered to stay away from illegal drugs within the children’s primary residence. He is also not permitted to drink alcohol while he has the children.

Once Apollo is released, Parks will have to pay him child support to the tune of $3,066, and according to documents, she spends $11,350 on the children each year for their expenses.

Nida is disputing the judgment.

