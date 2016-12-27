Actor Ricky Harris is dead at 54

The death of actor and comedian Ricky Harris has been confirmed by friends and family on social media. Harris died after suffering a heart attack. He was 54.

Harris grew to fame after appearing in movies such as Heat, Dope and television shows like “CSI: Miami” and most recently “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” He was also a contributor on some of the hottest rap records.

Harris was well known for voicing popular characters such as DJ EZ Dicc, TaaDow, and Saul-T-Nutz in albums by Snoop Dogg and Tha Dogg Pound.

He lent his smooth tones to Ice Cube’s “Turn Off the Radio” track from AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted. In the book “Check The Technique Vol 2,” producer Sir Jinx discussed Harris’ involvement in the making of the album.

“The radio voice guy on there also did ‘W-Balls’ for Dogg Pound, his name is Ricky Harris,” Jinx said. “He did all the stuff like that for Snoop. That dude got very popular for talking like that, so when Dre went over to Death Row, he had a job.”

As word of Harris’ death broke on Monday, friends, family and colleagues alike expressed their sadness on social media. Snoop Dogg, Sinbad, Questlove and Cedric the Entertainer all had kind words for him.

Source:: The Grio

