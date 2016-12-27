When Bryn Mawr College freshman Andi Moritz asked for a ride to a Trump event on her school’s ride-share page, it did not go over well.

Her post drew some pretty critical comments from dozens of other students, many of whom she did not know.

Some of the comments she received read:

Nobody has the right to an opinion of bigotry. 0 tolerance for fascists!

You want to go campaign for a man who has systematically oppressed entire ethnic/racial groups not to mention the LGBTQIA+ community and many others.

Why y’all doing this free labor for white supremacists tho.

The comments upset her to the point that she called the school’s suicide hotline.

“I just needed to talk to someone,” said Moritz, 18. “I was very sad. I wanted out of that college.”

Two days after that day in September, she dropped out of Bryn Mawr, a small liberal arts college in Pennsylvania with a total enrollment of less than 2000 students.

According to Mortiz, she had been struggling with mild depression and anxiety for years and had previously been in counseling.

The comments she received after her Trump post was the last straw. She made the decision to leave Bryn Mawr for good.

Bryn Mawr college issued a statement to Philly.com’s Susan Snyder:

Freedom of speech and expression can lead to heated debate on campuses, and the Bryn Mawr campus has not been immune from the polarization of views that characterized the campaign. Ad hominem attacks have no place in these discussions and do nothing to help us learn from or better understand one another. We continue to strive to be a place that both affirms freedom of speech and promotes civil discourse.

Read more on Mortiz’ decision to drop out of school at Campus Reform.

Source:: The Grio

