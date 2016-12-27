With Jeff Fortson, editor of JeffCars.com, being behind the wheel of over 60 new vehicles this year, he’s pumping the brakes, identifying the best rides for the year. To qualify for the best of list, he must have spent time in the vehicle for at least a week and it must be an-all new 2016 or 2017 model that was available for consumers to purchase by July 2016.

Compact: 2016 Honda Civic Coupe

Why: The vehicle offers a built-in smartphone-like calculator. And Honda has finally gotten the styling right, especially with the sporty looking 2-door. The Civic no longer screams “I’m a cheap-looking econobox.” It’s available as a sedan too.

Price: $19,885 – $26,960

The post Shifting Gears: The Best Autos of 2016 appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

