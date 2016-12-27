SIMONE BILES SECURES AP FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR TITLE

Simone Biles is still having the best 2016 on record. With four days and counting until we usher in the new year, Biles has just claimed another title—Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

Not only did Biles dominate the 2016 Rio Olympics, bringing home four golds, along with one bronze, which placed her at the forefront of a very elite group of athletes, she released her memoir, Courage to Soar, met with the President and FLOTUS, and has received other highly coveted awards and accolades this year.

As a result of a vote held by U.S. editors and news directors, it was announced that Biles received 31 votes out of a possible 59 to cinch the AP title, becoming the fifth gymnast to win the honor behind Olga Korbut, Nadia Comaneci, Mary Lou Retton, and Gabby Douglas.

Honoree Simone Biles speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Congratulations are in order for this amazing talent, yet again. We cannot wait to see if Biles will give it another shot in Tokyo in 2020 but until then, we will continue to follow her present journey as it looks to prove just as exciting!

