THESE HOLIDAY PHOTOS OF KHARI BARBIE WILL PUT A SMILE ON YOUR FACE

Merry Christmas from Khari Barbie! The daughter of Fetty Wap and Masika Kalysha recently lit up her mother’s Instagram page with an adorable holiday photo.

“There’s no better gift than spending Christmas with the best gift I’ve ever gotten,” Masika told fans. Khari was all smiles in the candid. The little one wore a pretty dress that was as vibrant as her personality onset. “Such a cutie pie,” one fan wrote. “Cutest picture ever,” another exclaimed.

It was just a few months ago that Fetty Wap was recorded while spending quality time with his daughter. Fetty held his daughter close at a family gathering while Khari showed loved ones how excited she was to be at the event.

Fetty and Masika have been working together to co-parent their daughter ever since Khari’s birth earlier this year. The celebrity father is proving himself to be a hands-on dad as he shared the pains of separation that he endures in hopes of being a good provider last year.

“My biggest fear is that my daughter is going to be crying because she doesn’t know who I am,” Wap told VIBE of his then-only daughter, Zaviera. “She’s still young so she doesn’t really know what’s up right now,” Fetty added. “As a man though, that s**t kind of hurts me. That’s my baby girl, my only daughter. What man don’t want their daughter to know who they [are]?”

Khari is Fetty Wap and Masika Kalysha’s only child together. She was born on March 29, 2016, and joined her older siblings Zaviera and Aydin at home.

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

