Kanye may have had us worrying about his next moves following , but the artist is centering the new year on one thing: happiness.

Over the course of the last few months, fans, friends and frenemies have been on Kanye watch as it relates to his mental and physical health. After he spazzed-out during a tour stop, Kanye checked into a hospital and cut the cord on the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour.

Upon getting out, Yeezy who is known for rocking a dark caesar fade, dyed his hair blonde and had a meeting with president-elect Donald Trump inside the Trump Tower in New York.

The meeting was met with a lot of questions and wonders as to what the two “old friends” discussed. Inquiring minds were told only that the two discussed “multicultural issues.”

With no comments as to where he is mentally or creatively, Yeezy has been spotted with his family and recently joined the Kardashian clan for holiday festivities.

The Wests with Mj on Christmas Eve ❤️✨ #kimkardashian #kanyewest #northwest #saintwest

A photo posted by North West Official™ (@_north.west_) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:22am PST

While leaving the gym, a cameraman caught him and managed to engage the entertainer in a brief conversation where Kanye, with a slight smirk and lighthearted voice, shared his New Year’s resolution. Watch below:

We wish the best for Kanye!

The post Kanye West Shares His Hopes for the New Year appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

