Queen Latifah’s car was stolen as her driver was pumping gas at a Shell station in Fulton County, Georgia.

The Hollywood entertainer currently stars in Lee Daniels’ new drama, Star, which films and is centered in Atlants.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that there has been a crime trend where thieves jump into a driver’s seat while someone is pumping gas and then proceeds to speed off.

Unfortunately, the scam caught one of our most beloved stars. Latifah’s driver was putting gas in the car, when a white BMW pulled up alongside her 2015 Mercedes Benz. The drive then heard the ignition start and looked on as the thief drove off.

Atlanta police were able to recover the vehicle in an apartment complex on McDaniels Street in Southwest Atlanta. Three males were reportedly near the vehicle as well as the white BMW and a Dodge Charger. The Charger could also be a lead to another stolen car case that happened in College Park.

Officers contact Latifah, whose birth name is Dana Owners. She inspected her vehicle and discovered lemonade and fruit punch bottles left in her car.

Thankfully, no one was harmed during the crime.

Fox 5’s full report can be watched below.

*Photo: Instagram

The post Queen Latifah Car Jacked at Gas Station appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

