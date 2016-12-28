SKAI JACKSON JOINS ‘NO KID HUNGRY’ TO HELP END CHILD HUNGER

Skai Jackson, has truly grown into a powerful voice of her generation. Having received multiple awards and accolades for her philanthropic nature, this talented 14-year-old shows no sign of slowing down. Known best for her role as Zuri Ross on Disney sitcoms, Jessie and Bunk’d, Jackson has been in the entertainment industry since a baby and knows what it takes to make a statement that will help others.

Between all of her commitments with filming, modeling, and school, Jackson shares a passion for No Kid Hungry—an organization dedicated to providing children with the nutrition needed, in an effort to make sure that every child in America does not go to bed hungry. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Jackson sits down and tells the popular teen magazine how and why she got involved with the organization.

“I’ve been wanting to get involved with a charity, so when I learned about No Kid Hungry, I knew I wanted to help raise awareness about this important issue,” Jackson said. “It’s crazy that millions of kids in the world are hungry. All kids should be able to have healthy food to eat and should not have to worry about when their next meal will be. I recently visited a classroom that serves healthy breakfast with No Kid Hungry. Seeing how happy the students were opened my eyes to how much of an impact a healthy meal has on a child.”

Per the No Kid Hungry website, 1 in 5 children, translating into 13 million kids, does not get enough food every day. Children that do not receive proper nutrition, have health and development problems, which ultimately take a toll on our future as a nation, dragging down the economy, perpetuating the cycle of poverty.

Jackson, as passionate as she is about anti-bullying and staying positive in the face of negativity, challenges everyone that can to get involved and help. “When kids don’t eat they don’t reach their full potential in school and other activities. It is important for kids to get a good healthy meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If you want to join this great organization, visit generationnokidhungry.org to find out ways you can help and get involved!”

Well done Skai! Once again, Jackson proves that Generation Z is on the right track to lead the nation!

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

