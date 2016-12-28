State Farm Ad Featuring Interracial Couple Causes Upset

State Farm might not have been expecting it but when they took to Twitter to promote their #ProtectTheBling campaign, it caused outrage amongst some viewers.

In the tweet they used a stock image of an interracial couple, it read, “Who said yes? Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling.”

Who said yes?Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling! https://t.co/XG807VEWaH pic.twitter.com/nUOcAVvq7J

— State Farm (@StateFarm) December 21, 2016

All they meant to do was promote a State Farm insurance option but racist trolls took offense.

“And you thought the Geico cavemen were bad,” one Twitter comment read. “Never buying your crap again, State.”

Many people echoed the sentiments and have also called for a boycott of State Farm while others took to social media to praise the insurance company for promoting diversity.

The reaction to the ad is just one more example of the racial tensions existing in the United States at the moment.

State Farm’s virtue signaling is paying off #protectthebling pic.twitter.com/PQxfRujK0D

— Агент Пария (@Parriah3) December 25, 2016

@StateFarm In 4 years: pic.twitter.com/cJGC8d1qvB

— Zorost (@Zorost1588) December 24, 2016

More like #ProtectYourDaugther… #ProtectTheBling pic.twitter.com/iTpS6qowTE

— MR (@Rotondo10X) December 24, 2016

Have you noticed that interracial couples in ads are usually black man + white woman but never white man + black woman?#ProtectTheBling

— Gary (@Hungry_Goriya) December 25, 2016

Hey @StateFarm, my interracial family thanks you for being willing to showcase diverse love! #LoveWins and yes, #ProtectTheBling too pic.twitter.com/N1TnUwwfBg

— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) December 24, 2016

@StateFarm insecure, racist white men when they saw this image. LOL pic.twitter.com/HbCTV6YuLS

— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 24, 2016

Source:: The Grio

