TINY HARRIS FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM HUSBAND

T.I. and Tiny Harris have come to the end of the road. Mrs. Harris has filed for a divorce from her husband of six years according to legal documents obtained from the Henry County court system.

TMZ reports,

“Tiny filed legal docs earlier this month in Georgia’s Henry County. They got married back in 2010 and have 3 kids together — 2 sons and 1 daughter.

We’re told the rapper and Tiny had been going through a rough patch that started several months before an awkward photo surfaced showing Tiny pictured with the rapper’s nemesis, Floyd Mayweather, and Mariah Carey at her Halloween party.”

T.I. and Tiny welcomed their daughter, Heiress, in March. The ‘Private Show’ rapper told media last year that honesty is the secret to success in parenting.

“It’s something that you never really master,” T.I. said of his role as a father. “I try to just give them real talk,” he added. “You got to appeal to their ability to reason. There has to be some reason applied to decisions. You teach them what reasons should be applied to these decisions. Accurately convey to them what’s acceptable and not acceptable.”

T.I. and Tiny Harris have three children – Heiress, Major, and King – together. The former couple parent seven kids in all.

