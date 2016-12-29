D.L. Hughley is being dragged all over Twitter for a “joke” he tweeted about Debbie Reynolds’ death.

Reynolds passed away just one day after her famous daughter, Carrie Fisher, and Hughley was sure to note that in his tweet, saying, “Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don’t make no mistakes!”

Of course, as soon as the tweet went out, the Twitterverse was quick to drag Hughley for his insensitivity toward Reynolds, Fisher, and mothers in general.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.

@RealDLHughley I don’t know if this is more offensive to the Reynolds/Fisher family, black women,or moms in general. And wasn’t even funny

— Out Rae Geous (@_TheOpinion) December 29, 2016

I wish I could briefly borrow God’s trusty lightning bolt over this tacky, terrible “joke.” https://t.co/VfCz9stzfk

— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) December 29, 2016

@RealDLHughley as if we needed more proof that you aren’t funny.

— Rhythm & Bewbs (@Suite_Tea) December 29, 2016

@RealDLHughley Fixed it for you, fam. pic.twitter.com/a3r2b3XmtS

— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 29, 2016

