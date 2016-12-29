ELLEN POMPEO AND CHRIS IVERY WELCOME THIRD CHILD

Congratulations to Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery on the birth of their third child. The celebrity couple welcomed their bundle of joy by way of surrogate a few weeks ago.

Ellen and Chris were spotted by photographers while taking a hike with their newest family addition on Wednesday. “Family and baby are all doing great,” the couple’s rep told media.

The Iverys are pretty good at keeping their personal lives away from the spotlight and that includes keeping the identity of their surrogates a secret. “This is an incredible thing to do with your life, to give the gift of carrying someone’s child,” Ellen told Jimmy Kimmel after Sienna was born by way of a surrogate in 2014. “I am forever grateful and feel very blessed and grateful to her — she who will remain anonymous,” she added.

“I was there with her when they inseminated her, and we held hands. I looked into the microscope and I saw the embryo. I saw the baby, and they put it in a thingy, and they inseminated her. And then we held hands, and we prayed, we talked to God, and if she was meant to be. He said he was going to try to help us out, and now we have a gorgeous baby girl.”

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery’s newborn joins big sisters Sienna and Stella at home. Stella celebrated her seventh birthday in September and Sienna turned 2-years-old in May. Ellen and Chris Ivery commemorated nine years of marriage last month.

Photo: Getty Images

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

