Instagram ‘models’ arrested for extorting wealthy Nigerian men

Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, two Instagram models with a large social media following, have been jailed for extorting a Nigerian billionaire as well as other wealthy men.

According to Politics Nigeria, the two girls were high-end prostitutes and claimed that they had evidence of these men cheating on their wives. They would then demand money in order to keep their claims private, promising to go public with recorded conversations and sexual activities otherwise.

The sisters admitted that they had sex with over 100 Nigerian men and had to promise never to reenter the country.

Ultimately, the pair were brought down by Femi Otedola, the billionaire they had tried to extort, because he investigated them himself and kept his own records.

Both girls are Canadian nationals but are being held in Nigeria until their January court date.

Source:: The Grio

