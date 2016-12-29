KELIS ON SHIELDING KIDS FROM INSTAGRAM: ‘MY KIDS ARE NOT FOR SALE’

Kelis is rewriting the rules when it comes to showing off her kids on Instagram. The celebrity mom has found a middle ground in sharing pictures of her kids online that disturb some fans to no end.

“Beautiful day in Napa and my most favorite humans,” Kelis captioned underneath one picture. Both of her kids, Knight and Shepherd, are facing away from the camera in the candid and taking in the view that is Napa Valley. Another picture shows Knight walking away from mom in what appears to be a kitchen. “My precious little man wants to be a scientist and an engineer,” Kelis shared with fans. “My gift to the world …. He’s amazing.”

Many fans took in the beautiful remarks that Kelis made about her kids. Critics, however, took the time to point out the fact that the singer refused to let her children’s faces show in the candids. “Show your kids or don’t at all,” one follower wrote. Another said, “Not to be rude but your son Knight’s face is all over Google so kinda not showing him on IG is kinda pointless.”

Kelis responded to the rather harsh comments with an explanation of why she chooses to keep her kids out of the spotlight on her Instagram page. “I don’t show them because they are treasures and not for sale,” she shared. “These are my life choices and one day when they are old enough I will support them.”

Kelis is the proud mother of two kids. Knight is the singer’s oldest child while Shepherd is her youngest son who celebrated his first birthday last month.

