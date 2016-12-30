JHENE AIKO HANGS WITH HER ‘NAMI AND MOMMY’ ON TOUR

Jhene Aiko and daughter Namiko got a bit of mother-daughter time in earlier this week. Aiko snuggled up beside her little one while taking a break from work. “My Nami and Mommy,” Jhene captioned.

Jhene’s tour came to a close in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii on Wednesday. The singer rocked the house at The Republik to the thrill of thousands of her adoring fans. Aiko’s tour also covered California, Texas, and Arizona.

Life as a recording artist and mother takes a lot of courage. Jhene attributes much of her intrepidity to Namiko who gives her mom a major boost in the field of bravery. “In 2008 I got pregnant with my daughter,” Jhene revealed in a recent VICE documentary. “She made me feel fearless,” Aiko explained.

Although Jhene took a side gig working at a cafe in West Covina to support herself during the early part of her career, the celebrity mom eventually ventured into the unknown and found success. “I remember one day I was just like ‘I can’t go back to the restaurant,'” she said. “‘I’m going to focus on this mixtape and see what happens from there,’ so it was like a leap of faith.”

That leap of faith has paid off. “I never doubted that something good would come from it,” Aiko said of her early life as a young mom and aspiring recording artist. “If anything, it was inspiring and it just gave me this extra, extra drive.”

Namiko is Jhene Aiko’s only child with R&B singer O’Ryan. She celebrated her eighth birthday last month.

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

