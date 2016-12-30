JOHN LEGEND SPENDS BIRTHDAY WITH WIFE AND DAUGHTER

John Legend had quite the birthday celebration with his wife and daughter this past week. Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s 38th birthday with cute candids of her and their daughter, Luna.

“Happy birthday, beautiful papa,” Chrissy shared along with a picture of her and Luna lounging around. Luna was completely focused on the camera while Chrissy had her sights set on her beautiful daughter. “Luna is so sweet,” one fan wrote. “She is so adorable,” another subscriber said.

Happy birthday, beautiful papa.

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Family consumes much of John Legend’s identity. “My family is most important and then second is music,” he shares with Billboard. “My music career is the reason I have the power to do everything else,” he adds.

“There’s a lot of power in celebrity,” John explains. “I obviously use it to sell my own projects and produce TV, and, you know, I use it to get reservations at restaurants too. But you try to use it for something that’ll benefit the world too.”

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:57am PST

John and Chrissy heavily relied on their star power during this year’s election. The couple were advocates for Hillary Clinton and expressed their disappointment in Republican candidate Donald Trump’s victory. “It’s a bit of a challenge ’cause we don’t know who he is all the time,” John tells Billboard. “We truly don’t know how he’s gonna govern. We haven’t seen anyone like him before. It’s a very kind of different world now.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are the proud parents of one child. Lune will celebrate her first birthday next April.

A photo posted by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:04am PST

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

