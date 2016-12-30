Rogue One Star Ben Mendelsohn’s Wife Files For Divorce

Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn’s Christmas movie success has been soured by the news his wife is divorcing the actor.

Author Emma Nadine Forrest has filed legal documents, obtained by TMZ, seeking to end the couple’s four-and-a-half year marriage.

She is asking for physical custody of the pair’s three-year-old daughter and spousal support.

According to the documents, Mendelsohn, who portrays Orson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Forrest separated on 1 December.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

