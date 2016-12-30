‘THE HOLLOW CROWN’ + More (JETFlix Fridays)

Happy Friday and Happy Holidays!

THE HOLLOW CROWN: THE WAR OF ROSES

Sophie Okonedo stars as Queen Margaret in this adaptaption of Shakespeare’s stories of King Henry VI and King Richard III. The series originally aired on BBC in the United Kingdom and has received great acclaim. The Hollow Crown has now made its way to the U.S. as a 3-part mini-series that critics say outdoes Game of Thrones. As blood shed and bitter rivalries rage across the England, watch as Queen Margaret rises to power over her husband in a civil war.

Watch It: On PBS

BARBARIANS RISING: HANNIBAL

The HISTORY Channel’s 8-part docu-drama Barbarians Rising chronicles the 700-year battle to destroy the Roman Empire. The series follows the story of legendary warriors like Hannibal, Spartacus, Boudica, Attila the Hun, as well as the Goths and Vandals. Hannibal, a Carthaginian warrior of African descent is shown as he continued the fight against the Roman Republic. In what may have caused quite a stir due to the casting of a Black man, Nicholas Pinnock, Barbarians Rising is a deeper look into the perspectives of those men who chose to fight for what they believed in.

Watch it: On Hulu

UNSUNG

TV One wants to start your New Year on the good foot as they lay out a full day of the Unsung series. Tune into your favorite episodes and catch up on episodes you may not have seen. Featured stories include: Jennifer Holliday, Kool Moe Dee, Donnell Jones, Arrested Development and more.

Watch it: On TV One

