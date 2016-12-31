NETFLIX WILL HELP PARENTS GET KIDS IN BED ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

Good news! Netflix’s annual tradition of putting the parents in charge of the clock on New Year’s Eve is continuing once again this year with a line up of new and exciting countdown videos for the kids.

The popular streaming service is offering ten different New Year’s Eve countdown videos this year that will help the kids get to sleep well before the stroke of midnight. How does it work? Well, the process is easy: Parents will be able to show their kids one of the on-demand countdown videos at any time during the night, effectively making them think that they successfully reached midnight, allowing them to ring in the new year and turn in at their regular bedtime.

The videos will feature popular characters from Fuller House, Word Party, Puffin Rock, Luna Petunia, Beat Bugs, All Hail King Julien, Skylanders Academy, Trollhunters, Project Mc2, and Chasing Cameron.

“Netflix is all about giving members the freedom to decide when and how to watch, and the New Year’s Eve Countdowns do just that,” Netflix’s Director of Kids Content, Andy Yeatman, told The Huffington Post in an interview. “They put families in charge of the holiday, whether that means celebrating at 9 and then lights out, or ringing in the New Year over and over again. I have three young daughters, so for us, that means celebrating three times with three different countdowns they each get to choose.”

So, when the little ones are struggling to keep their eyes open and they keep asking over and over again, “is it midnight yet?” Turn the clock around, tune into Netflix, and let them ring in the year with a smile. Check out the video below for the Netflix New Year’s Eve Countdown 2017 official trailer to start putting your plan in action now!

Wishing you and yours a happy and safe New Year! See you in 2017.

Source:: Black Celebrity Kids

