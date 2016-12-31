Posh Spice & Miss Moneypenny Lead Queen’s New Year’s Honors List

Victoria Beckham, Naomie Harris, Oscar winner Mark Rylance, and The Kinks frontman Ray Davies are among the celebrities who will be collecting high honors from Queen Elizabeth II in 2017.

The former Spice Girls star-turned-designer has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the royal’s annual New Year’s Honors List, which salutes Brits who have made significant contributions to life in the U.K. or served the nation.

Actress Harris, who has portrayed Miss Moneypenny in the most recent James Bond movies, will also pick up an OBE in 2017, while Davies, Rylance, beloved British comedian Ken Dodd, and Welsh opera star Bryn Terfel have learned they will be knighted.

The 72-year-old You Really Got Me singer, who was recognized for services to the arts, says, “Initially I felt a mixture of surprise, humility, joy and a bit embarrassed but, after thinking about it, I accept this for my family and fans, as well as everyone who has inspired me to write.”

Meanwhile, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and actress Patricia Routledge have received damehoods from the Queen.

Routledge, who became a household name for portraying meddling Hyacinth Bucket in British TV sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, admits she was “very surprised indeed” by the honor.

War photographer Don McCullin has also been knighted for services to photography, while percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie and theater director Sir Richard Eyre have been made companions of honor, and Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan has also been honored with an OBE.

She says, “I am honored and humbled to receive such an amazing award for a job that I simply love doing.”

OBEs have also been awarded to actors Helen McCrory and Tim Pigott-Smith for their services to drama, and thespians Sharon D Clarke and Clive Rowe are among those awarded Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medals, alongside veteran pop star Marty Wilde.

British Olympians Jessica Ennis-Hill, Katherine Grainger, and Sir Roger Bannister have also scored mentions on the Honors List, as has Turner Prize-winning painter Chris Ofili.

The Queen has honored 1,197 people in total on this year’s list.

