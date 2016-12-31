Two people killed after gunfire erupts at Meek Mill show

On Friday night, two people were killed and another two were wounded in Connecticut when gunfire erupted during a Meek Mill performance.

The shots rang out shortly after Mill had exited the stage, Lt. Cheryl Bradley told reporters at a press conference.

“It was chaotic, as you can imagine,” Bradley said.

— Drake calls out President Obama and Meek Mill on ‘Summer Sixteen’ —

The suspect was not immediately identified, and a manhunt was underway early Saturday morning to find the shooter.

The shooting was captured on video, and gunshots can be heard before people start to scream while a security guard tries to usher people to safety.

“Get down guys, just get down, stay down, you’re fine, you’re fine,” the security guard says in the video.

The two people who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Source:: The Grio

